Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an alleged attack on a teenage girl in Plumstead.

The incident is reported to have happened in Kingsdale Road at around 4pm on Wednesday 9 September.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation following the report and have since arrested a teenage boy.

Police confirmed the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

The teenage girl continues to receive support from specialist officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Plumstead have made an arrest.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4420/10SEP.