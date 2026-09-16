Telford man jailed for 13 years after attacking partner with hammer and trying to strangle her

A Telford man has been jailed for 13 years after subjecting his partner to nine months of domestic abuse, including attacking her with a hammer and attempting to strangle her with a cord.

David Wilkes, 48, of Hoop Mill, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 14 September after being convicted of a string of offences.

They included kidnap, false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, strangulation and controlling and coercive behaviour.

West Mercia Police said Wilkes tied the woman’s hands and feet, gagged her and threatened to set her on fire during the sustained period of abuse.

He also made alterations to his home to prevent her from leaving and installed cameras to monitor her movements.

The woman reported the abuse to police in October 2024, leading to an investigation and Wilkes eventually being convicted following a trial.

Wilkes was separately convicted of attempting to rob and kidnapping a man in December 2023.

The sentences for the two cases were ordered to run consecutively, resulting in a total custodial sentence of 13 years.

PC Laura Price, who led the investigation, described Wilkes’ behaviour as “cruel and calculated” and praised the victim for the “courage and resilience” she showed in reporting the abuse.

Anyone who is in immediate danger should call 999. Information about Crime can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.