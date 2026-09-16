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MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah enters second day in Suffolk

Urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah enters second day in Suffolk

 

Police have renewed their urgent appeal to find missing three-year-old Noah as a major search operation in Suffolk enters its second day.

Noah was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday 15 September after becoming separated from a relative following a visit to the playground in Merriam Close, Brantham.

He is reported to have run down an alleyway beside the playground towards a new-build housing estate.

Noah is described as white with curly ginger hair. He was wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and black Vans trainers with a white stripe when he disappeared.

Police say the three-year-old is non-verbal, has partial hearing loss and is currently undergoing an assessment for autism. Because of his vulnerabilities, officers have warned that he will not respond to his name being called.

Major search operation continues

Specially trained police officers and dog units have been searching for Noah since Tuesday afternoon.

The operation has also involved helicopters from the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard, alongside Coastguard teams, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and large numbers of members of the public.

Police are urging people living in Brantham to thoroughly check gardens, sheds, outbuildings and anywhere else a small child could potentially hide.

Residents with CCTV or video doorbells are being asked to review footage recorded from 3pm on Tuesday onwards for any possible sighting of Noah.

Motorists who travelled through Brantham during the same period are also being urged to check their dashcam footage.

Superintendent Pete Partridge said: “We are very concerned for Noah’s welfare and need to find him as a matter of urgency.”

The search remains ongoing.

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