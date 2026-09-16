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NAMED AND PICTURED ‘Hugely talented’ 16-year-old boy found dead at Chippenham home named in tributes

‘Hugely talented’ 16-year-old boy found dead at Chippenham home named in tributes

 

A 16-year-old boy who died at his home in Chippenham has been named locally as Dan Broad, as friends and loved ones pay tribute to the “fantastic and lovely” teenager.

Emergency services were called to an address in Riverside Drive, Monkton Park, shortly before 3pm on Sunday 13 September after Dan was found unresponsive.

Police officers and paramedics attempted to save him, with a critical care team from Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance also attending, but Dan was pronounced dead.

Wiltshire Police has confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Tributes paid to ‘hugely talented’ teenager

Messages remembering Dan have since been shared online.

One person wrote: “You were hugely talented, I wish you knew how amazing you were. Rest in peace.”

Another described Dan as a “sweetheart”, adding that he would be forever missed and loved.

The parent of one of Dan’s friends described his death as an “absolute tragedy”, saying he was a “fantastic and lovely boy who loved singing”.

They added: “My thoughts are with his family, friends and all his school friends.”

HM Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon has been informed and an inquest is expected to be opened in due course.

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