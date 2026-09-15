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FUEL PRICES Diesel prices could hit £2 a litre as UK motorists face record-breaking surge at pumps

Diesel prices could hit £2 a litre as UK motorists face record-breaking surge at pumps

 

Diesel prices could soon break the £2-a-litre barrier as motorists across Britain face another sharp rise in the cost of filling up.

The average price of diesel has climbed to 191.69p per litre, according to RAC figures, putting it within touching distance of the all-time record of 199.05p, set in June 2022.

Prices have risen by almost 50p a litre since February, when diesel averaged 142.38p.

For a driver filling a typical 55-litre diesel car, the latest average price means a full tank now costs around £105.43.

The surge has been blamed on rising crude oil prices and disruption to global fuel supplies linked to the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

Damage to refineries and disruption affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have increased concerns over supplies, while crude oil has climbed above $100 a barrel.

Diesel alone has increased by around 8p a litre since the beginning of September.

RAC warns record could be broken

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, warned there was currently “no end in sight” to the high prices facing motorists.

The motoring organisation says petrol and diesel have returned to levels last experienced in August 2022, several months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered major disruption to global energy markets.

Diesel is now closing in on its 2022 record, raising the prospect of the UK average reaching or exceeding £2 per litre.

Petrol prices are also rising, although unleaded remains further below its previous record.

At the end of February, unleaded averaged 132.83p a litre, while diesel stood at 142.38p. Diesel has therefore increased by roughly 34% in seven months.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis has urged motorists to compare forecourt prices before filling up as further increases remain possible.

If diesel reaches £2 a litre, filling a 55-litre tank would cost £110 — adding almost £32 to the cost of the same tank compared with February.

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