More than 3,000 packets of illicit cigarettes seized in Paddock Wood shop raid

More than 3,000 packets of illicit cigarettes have been seized after police raided a shop in Paddock Wood.

Local officers executed a warrant at premises in Commercial Road following information that untaxed tobacco was allegedly being sold from the shop.

Kent Police officers were joined by Kent Trading Standards during the operation, which was carried out earlier this month.

Officers discovered tobacco concealed in makeshift hiding places as well as storage areas within the property.

A 34-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells was arrested following the seizure. He has since been released on police bail until 1 December 2026 while further enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Lisa Featherstone said: “The sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco poses a serious health risk to consumers and also hinders law abiding businesses.

“Kent Police will continue to carry out proactive operations to stamp out the trade in unregulated tobacco and ensure those responsible are held to account for their actions.”