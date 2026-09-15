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DIRTY COP Two more Met officers dismissed over ‘appalling’ conduct linked to Charing Cross investigation

Two more Met officers dismissed over ‘appalling’ conduct linked to Charing Cross investigation

Two more Metropolitan Police officers have been dismissed following findings of gross misconduct over comments made while off duty.

The dismissals bring the number of serving Met officers to have lost their jobs to 13 since an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation was launched in October following the BBC Panorama programme Undercover in the Police.

PC Mason O’Connor, who was attached to the Central West Command Unit, faced a misconduct hearing on Tuesday 15 September over comments made to a female colleague during an off-duty visit to a pub in October 2024.

The hearing heard that O’Connor told the colleague: “I hope you get raped on your way to Waterloo.”

The matter was reported after the Panorama programme aired and emerged during a wider investigation into concerns about the conduct of officers connected with Charing Cross.

The allegation was found proven, with the panel concluding O’Connor had breached professional standards relating to authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and discreditable conduct.

Second officer dismissed over comments

PC Lloyd Hunter, also attached to the Central West Command Unit, was dismissed following a separate hearing on 27 August.

During off-duty drinks in November 2024, Hunter was found to have made comments which trivialised the use of force, suggested he would enjoy using force against members of the public and said he “hated” homeless people.

His comments were recorded by the BBC but were not included in the Panorama broadcast. The unaired footage was subsequently provided to the IOPC, whose investigation into the behaviour of a number of officers connected with Charing Cross remains ongoing.

Hunter was also found to have breached standards covering authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and discreditable conduct.

Commander Simon Messinger, responsible for Professionalism at the Met, said:

“Two more officers have now been dismissed for their appalling comments and attitudes.

“I hope this sends a very clear message about the standards we expect from all our officers and the Met’s determination to improve our culture across the organisation.

“We continue to support the ongoing IOPC investigation.”

Both former officers will be placed on the College of Policing barred list, preventing them from rejoining policing or working for a number of other police-related organisations.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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