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TRAFFIC CHAOS Long delays on M62 after vehicle fire near Eccles Interchange

Long delays on M62 after vehicle fire near Eccles Interchange

 

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on the M62 eastbound near Eccles following a vehicle Fire which brought traffic to a complete standstill.

All traffic was initially stopped shortly before junction 12 for the Eccles Interchange, with motorway cameras showing long queues building behind the incident.

Multiple fire engines were seen at the scene as emergency crews dealt with the vehicle fire.

Traffic began moving again after two lanes were reopened, although significant congestion continued throughout the afternoon.

At around 1.08pm, delays were reported to be approximately 50 minutes, with one lane remaining closed.

The latest update at 1.44pm said one lane remained shut on the M62 eastbound before junction 12, with long queues continuing to build approaching the scene.

Drivers travelling through the area are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys while the remaining lane closure is in place.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

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