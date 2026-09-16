Chippenham man sentenced after hundreds of child abuse images found on phone

A Chippenham man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after police discovered hundreds of child abuse images on his mobile phone, including nearly 350 depicting the most serious category of abuse.

Ashraful Islam, 21, of Chippenham, pleaded guilty to taking indecent images of children and voyeurism when he appeared in court on Friday 10 September.

He was sentenced to 26 months in custody, suspended for three years, and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Islam was initially arrested in connection with an unrelated matter in March 2026, when officers seized his mobile phone.

A subsequent examination of the device uncovered a significant number of child sexual abuse images, including almost 350 Category A images, which depict the most serious forms of abuse.

Police also discovered images showing the upskirting of schoolgirls on the phone.

Detective Constable Will Saunders said: “Islam was found in possession of hundreds of images of child abuse. Each of these images represents a real victim who has suffered serious, life-changing abuse and those who view, possess, or share such material are contributing to that harm.

“I’d like to thank the officers who worked on this case, particularly the digital forensics unit whose hard work allowed us to uncover a true picture of his offending.”

In addition to the suspended prison sentence and Sexual Harm Prevention Order, Islam was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £228 surcharge.