Emergency services respond after person falls from third-floor balcony in Bromley

Police and firefighters have responded to an incident after a person reportedly fell from a third-floor balcony at a property in Bromley.

A significant emergency service presence was reported during the early hours of Wednesday morning, prompting concern among residents.

Local reports indicate that a person fell from a balcony at a residential property, although the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed.

The condition of the person involved is also currently unknown.

Police have been approached for further information.

This is a developing incident and further details are expected once confirmed by the emergency services.