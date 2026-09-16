Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Air ambulance called to serious A2 crash near Gravesend as traffic brought to standstill

Air ambulance called to serious A2 crash near Gravesend as traffic brought to standstill

 

An air ambulance was called to a serious collision on the A2 near Gravesend this morning, with traffic brought to a standstill during the emergency response.

The incident was reported on the London-bound carriageway between the A227 and Pepper Hill at around 7.30am on Wednesday 16 September. Motorists initially reported stationary traffic following a collision.

Witnesses reported a significant emergency services presence, with an air ambulance landing at the scene shortly after 8am. One motorist reported that the helicopter had landed while traffic remained held.

At one stage, motorists reported that traffic was being held in both directions, while another driver said numerous ambulances had passed through the congestion.

Unconfirmed reports from people at the scene suggested the collision involved at least two cars and a motorcycle near the Tollgate junction.

A motorist at the Gravesend exit for Sole Street reported the London-bound A2 was at a standstill shortly before 8am, with the air ambulance at the scene.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Further details from the emergency services are awaited.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AmbulanceCollision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Oasis announce huge 2027 tour with UK, Europe, US and Ireland dates

NEW TOUR Oasis announce huge 2027 tour with UK, Europe, US and Ireland dates

UK News
Babies ‘could have been saved’ as Lucy Letby inquiry finds ‘complete failure’ to protect newborns

KEPT IN THE DARK Babies ‘could have been saved’ as Lucy Letby inquiry finds ‘complete failure’ to protect newborns

UK News
Two pedestrians killed and four seriously injured in major Doncaster collision

TWO DEAD FOUR INJURED Two pedestrians killed and four seriously injured in major Doncaster collision

UK News
Man in his 20s dies after tractor and trailer crash near St Austell

FATAL CRASH Man in his 20s dies after tractor and trailer crash near St Austell

UK News

BANG TO RIGHTS Raheem Sterling admits dangerous driving after swerving through motorway traffic in Lamborghini while inhaling nitrous oxide

UK News
Burglar jailed after stealing £4,000 of copper cabling from BT premises in Porthmadog

CABLE THEFT Burglar jailed after stealing £4,000 of copper cabling from BT premises in Porthmadog

Court News, UK News
Prison officers ‘shocked’ after being asked to help organise memorial for child killer Donna Marie Brand

COMPLETE SHOCK Prison officers ‘shocked’ after being asked to help organise memorial for child killer Donna Marie Brand

UK News
Police seize hired Lamborghini after reports of anti-social driving in Bradford

WEDDING DRAMA Police seize hired Lamborghini after reports of anti-social driving in Bradford

UK News
Mansfield man jailed after sexually assaulting young woman in the street

SOME COMFORT Mansfield man jailed after sexually assaulting young woman in the street

Court News, UK News
Man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal attack on 78-year-old bus passenger

FATAL ATTACK Man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal attack on 78-year-old bus passenger

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

UK News
Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

RAPE PROBE Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

Crime, UK News
Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

FUNDRAISER Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Telford man jailed for 13 years after attacking partner with hammer and trying to strangle her

HAMMER ATTACK Telford man jailed for 13 years after attacking partner with hammer and trying to strangle her

Court News, UK News
Two men, both 25, die after collapsing during Great North Run

TWO DEAD Two men, both 25, die after collapsing during Great North Run

UK News
Two more Met officers dismissed over ‘appalling’ conduct linked to Charing Cross investigation

DIRTY COP Two more Met officers dismissed over ‘appalling’ conduct linked to Charing Cross investigation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah enters second day in Suffolk

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah enters second day in Suffolk

Missing Persons, UK News
More than 3,000 packets of illicit cigarettes seized in Paddock Wood shop raid

CRACK DOWN More than 3,000 packets of illicit cigarettes seized in Paddock Wood shop raid

UK News
Senior Army officers ‘let down’ teenage soldier after sexual assault report, court-martial told

LET DOWN Senior Army officers ‘let down’ teenage soldier after sexual assault report, court-martial told

Crime, UK News
Watch Live