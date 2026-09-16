Air ambulance called to serious A2 crash near Gravesend as traffic brought to standstill

An air ambulance was called to a serious collision on the A2 near Gravesend this morning, with traffic brought to a standstill during the emergency response.

The incident was reported on the London-bound carriageway between the A227 and Pepper Hill at around 7.30am on Wednesday 16 September. Motorists initially reported stationary traffic following a collision.

Witnesses reported a significant emergency services presence, with an air ambulance landing at the scene shortly after 8am. One motorist reported that the helicopter had landed while traffic remained held.

At one stage, motorists reported that traffic was being held in both directions, while another driver said numerous ambulances had passed through the congestion.

Unconfirmed reports from people at the scene suggested the collision involved at least two cars and a motorcycle near the Tollgate junction.

A motorist at the Gravesend exit for Sole Street reported the London-bound A2 was at a standstill shortly before 8am, with the air ambulance at the scene.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Further details from the emergency services are awaited.