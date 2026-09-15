Birmingham council returns to High Court in bid to stop unauthorised flags being attached to street furniture

Birmingham City Council will return to the High Court later this month as it seeks an interim injunction aimed at preventing the unauthorised attachment of flags to street furniture and highway infrastructure.

A second hearing has been scheduled for 10.30am on Wednesday 30 September 2026 at Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre.

The council’s application was first considered on 8 September but was adjourned to give defendants time to consider the evidence and allow those unable to attend the first hearing to be present.

The proposed injunction seeks to prevent flags being attached to street furniture and highway infrastructure without permission.

It also covers alleged obstruction of the highway connected with such activity and interference with council officers or contractors carrying out the removal of unauthorised attachments.

The council is additionally seeking measures relating to behaviour alleged to cause harassment, alarm or distress to council staff, contractors, elected members and members of the public.

Birmingham City Council says unauthorised attachments can create highway safety risks, obstruct visibility and interfere with highway assets.

Its court application also refers to reported incidents of alleged intimidation, harassment and obstruction associated with the erection and removal of flags.

Councillor Jane Baston, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities and Social Justice, said: “The Council is taking a lawful, proportionate and evidence-led approach to unauthorised attachments on the highway. This includes pursuing injunctive action based on the evidence gathered to date.

“Our priority is to protect public safety, staff and contractor welfare, community cohesion and the responsible use of public funds. We ask residents and community groups to support this approach and to ensure any displays are placed only where permission exists.”

The application has not yet been determined by the court. The next hearing will take place at Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre, 33 Bull Street, Birmingham, on 30 September.