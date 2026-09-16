Gravesend child rapist jailed for more than 17 years over ‘appalling’ offences

A child rapist from Gravesend has been jailed for more than 17 years after admitting a string of sexual offences against a young victim.

Wayne Hodges, 55, of Wilberforce Way, was investigated after the child disclosed that they had been targeted by him.

Hodges was arrested in May 2025 and detectives subsequently examined his mobile phone, where they discovered indecent images of children.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court in March 2026 and pleaded guilty to numerous offences against the child, including rape and sexual assault, as well as making indecent images of children.

At the same court on Friday 11 September, Hodges was sentenced to 17 years and three months in prison.

When he becomes eligible for release, he will be subject to a further eight years on licence.

Hodges was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Pebody said: “Hodges’ appalling crimes have rightly resulted in a long sentence that we hope will give some sense of closure to the victim in this case.

“I would like to commend his victim on their courage in disclosing their ordeal and supporting our investigation. We are pleased that the evidence presented to the court left him no other choice than to plead guilty.

“The additional restrictions placed on him by the judge will ensure that when he is eventually released, we can monitor his conduct very closely indeed.”