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SAFETY CHARGES Council launches health and safety prosecution after two-year-old girl choked at Hertfordshire nursery

Council launches health and safety prosecution after two-year-old girl choked at Hertfordshire nursery

 

Hertsmere Borough Council has authorised a health and safety prosecution following the death of two-year-old Sadie Salt, who choked while attending a nursery in Hertfordshire.

Sadie choked at Mini Learners Nursery in Radlett on 12 November 2020.

She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Westminster, where she remained in intensive care before dying two days later.

Following what the council described as a “full and thorough investigation”, it has now authorised a prosecution over alleged breaches of Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

In a statement, Hertsmere Borough Council said: “Hertsmere Borough Council has on 10th of September 2026, authorised a prosecution for alleged offences of breaching section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 following a full and thorough investigation into the death of two-year-old Sadie Salt who choked at Mini Learners Nursery, Radlett, in November 2020.

“The Council’s thoughts remain with Sadie’s family, who have been notified of the decision.

“As legal proceedings are now under way, we will not be commenting further.”

Sadie’s parents, Zoe and Adam Salt, said they were grateful to the council for carrying out a thorough investigation and said the legal process should now be allowed to take its course.

The prosecution concerns alleged health and safety offences. With legal proceedings now under way, the allegations have yet to be determined by a court.

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