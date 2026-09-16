Former jockey Paddy Donaghy dies after alleged ‘one-punch’ assault following funeral

Former jockey Paddy

Former jockey Paddy Donaghy has died in hospital aged 39 following an alleged assault at a house in Northern Ireland.

Donaghy, who competed in British Flat racing between 2005 and 2014, died on Sunday 13 September, six days after an incident at a property in Stratheden Heights, Newtownards.

His older brother, Joseph Donaghy, has appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the alleged assault.

The court heard there had been a “physical altercation” between the brothers after they returned from a funeral. The proceedings were described by the defence as a “one-punch case”.

A defence lawyer told the court that Joseph Donaghy was “absolutely grief-stricken by what has unravelled”.

The case has been adjourned until 23 September.

Police investigate death

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding Paddy Donaghy’s death.

A PSNI statement said: “The man died in hospital on Sunday, September 13, following an incident at a house in Stratheden Heights, Newtownards, on Monday, September 7. There are no further details at this time.”

Donaghy rode 63 winners during his career, competing for trainers including Pat Haslam and Jedd O’Keeffe. His final ride was at Wolverhampton in October 2014, while his last winner came aboard Hamble at Lingfield earlier that year.

He also raced in Bahrain and was remembered as a much-loved member of the racing community.

A death notice described him as a devoted father and a much-loved son, brother and uncle.