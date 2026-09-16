Stolen dog Betty reunited with owner after Sevenoaks barn theft

A dog reported stolen from a barn near Sevenoaks has been safely found and reunited with her owner, weeks after she disappeared alongside another spaniel.

Kent Police received a report that entry had been forced into an agricultural barn in Penn Lane, Ide Hill, sometime between 8.30pm and midnight on Tuesday 11 August 2026.

Two dogs were reported stolen from the property.

Nellie, a liver and white springer spaniel, was found safe and well three days later on 14 August.

Police have now confirmed that Betty, a black cocker spaniel, has also been safely located, meaning both dogs are back with their owner.

Investigating officer PC Tom Costin said: “We are pleased that both Nellie and Betty are back home safely.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal and to the community who located Betty; the family are thrilled to be reunited with her.”

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police’s West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/132411/26.

Superintendent Elena Hall said pet theft could be particularly distressing because animals are often considered much-loved members of the family.

Police are advising owners to ensure pets are microchipped, consider CCTV and outdoor lighting and avoid leaving dogs unattended outside.