Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

It’s Been a Good Year for Maryland’s Budding Indie Game Development Scene

It’s Been a Good Year for Maryland’s Budding Indie Game Development Scene

 

 

Maryland’s gaming sector pulled in over a billion dollars for the state economy in 2023. It also kept more than 2,800 employees busy across studios of varying sizes, but it’s the smaller outfits (the ones running out of converted rowhouses and shared office space around Rockville and Baltimore) that are primed for huge success in the coming years. After all, big publishers have been feeling the squeeze for a while now, with production costs for  single titles running into the hundreds of millions, and the timelines needed to finish one have stretched out to match. A wider reshuffle saw Microsoft’s ZeniMax, Bethesda Game Studios’ parent company, reduce its Rockville footprint back in mid-2025, which came as proof that even the biggest names in the state are pulling in their scope rather than expanding it. 

 

There’s no simple explanation. It’s all based on a range of factors, from stunted creativity (studios chasing tried-and-testing franchises rather than new ideas) to the sheer weight of the bureaucracy required to keep a billion-dollar conglomerate operating. 

 

Meanwhile, roughly half of Steam’s best-performing titles last year came from independent teams, not the household names everyone assumes still run the show.

 

Take Sackbird Studios. Under the collective ownership of eight people – former Microsoft staff who separated from the giant after the project they’d been building was shelved. They funded the studio themselves and, as COO David Worley put it, they have to be good enough at what they do to hold onto that independence. A decade ago, getting absorbed by a bigger publisher was the goal but, after a few high-profile failures, it’s the thing everyone’s eager to prevent.

 

Then there’s Dragon Snacks Games, which builds its audience through direct feedback on Discord – something they’ve termed ‘Developing Out Loud’. Lucien Parsons, part of the team, described it as starting small and growing only as the audience actually grows with you, rather than forcing momentum.

 

Sitting in a Maryland office, it’s easy to miss how fast a game can travel once it’s out there with audiences. A title built in a spare room in Rockville can be sitting on a screen in Cape Town or Sydney within days — no shipping container, no customs form. It’s the same pattern you’ll spot in online gaming more broadly: the casino online SA platforms players gravitate toward are, more often than not, the very same brands topping the charts in the US, built by teams who’ve never set foot on either continent.

 

Once upon a time, you needed a publisher’s backing just to get shelf space, because shelf space was expensive and limited. Now, a two-person team can put a title on Steam, price it, and let word of mouth (mostly on social media) do what an ad campaign used to do at a fraction of the outlay. That shift alone accounts for a good chunk of why Maryland’s smaller studios have the momentum right now, while the bigger names recalibrate what they’re willing to spend and on what.

 

The studios worth watching a year from now aren’t necessarily the ones with the biggest numbers behind them today. They’re the ones giving players what they actually want. 

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four arrested after man suffers life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre assault

LIFE CHANGING Four arrested after man suffers life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre assault

Crime, UK News
Birmingham council returns to High Court in bid to stop unauthorised flags being attached to street furniture

NO FLAGS Birmingham council returns to High Court in bid to stop unauthorised flags being attached to street furniture

UK News
Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

UK News
Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

RAPE PROBE Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

Crime, UK News
Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

FUNDRAISER Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

UK News
Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

SEX ATTACK Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

Crime, UK News
Elizabeth line worker died after being punched by ‘angry’ passenger who missed train, court told

KINDEST SOUL Elizabeth line worker died after being punched by ‘angry’ passenger who missed train, court told

UK News
Boxer Insurance: A Guide to Health Checks, Cover and Long-Term Costs

Boxer Insurance: A Guide to Health Checks, Cover and Long-Term Costs

UK News
Oasis announce huge 2027 tour with UK, Europe, US and Ireland dates

NEW TOUR Oasis announce huge 2027 tour with UK, Europe, US and Ireland dates

UK News
Babies ‘could have been saved’ as Lucy Letby inquiry finds ‘complete failure’ to protect newborns

KEPT IN THE DARK Babies ‘could have been saved’ as Lucy Letby inquiry finds ‘complete failure’ to protect newborns

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Telford man jailed for 13 years after attacking partner with hammer and trying to strangle her

HAMMER ATTACK Telford man jailed for 13 years after attacking partner with hammer and trying to strangle her

Court News, UK News
Two men, both 25, die after collapsing during Great North Run

TWO DEAD Two men, both 25, die after collapsing during Great North Run

UK News
Two more Met officers dismissed over ‘appalling’ conduct linked to Charing Cross investigation

DIRTY COP Two more Met officers dismissed over ‘appalling’ conduct linked to Charing Cross investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Cannabis grow spanning three floors uncovered after tip-off to Dover police

TIP OFF Cannabis grow spanning three floors uncovered after tip-off to Dover police

UK News
Urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah enters second day in Suffolk

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah enters second day in Suffolk

Missing Persons, UK News
More than 3,000 packets of illicit cigarettes seized in Paddock Wood shop raid

CRACK DOWN More than 3,000 packets of illicit cigarettes seized in Paddock Wood shop raid

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police cordon off lake as urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah intensifies

LIVE UPDATE Police cordon off lake as urgent search for missing three-year-old Noah intensifies

Missing Persons, UK News
Woman jailed for life after stabbing vulnerable man to death at Haydock flat

LIFE SENTANCE Woman jailed for life after stabbing vulnerable man to death at Haydock flat

Court News, Crime, UK News
Air ambulance called to serious A2 crash near Gravesend as traffic brought to standstill

SERIOUS INJURIES Air ambulance called to serious A2 crash near Gravesend as traffic brought to standstill

UK News
Watch Live