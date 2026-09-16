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PREDATORY OFFENDER Registered sex offender jailed after using photos of people he knew to create pornographic images

Registered sex offender jailed after using photos of people he knew to create pornographic images

 

A registered sex offender has been jailed for three years after police discovered indecent images of children and digitally altered pornographic pictures during an unannounced visit to his Rainham home.

Peter Smith, 75, had previously been convicted in 2013 of possessing and making an indecent image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

As part of his sentence, Smith was made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which prohibited him from using image or video-editing software. He was also banned from possessing devices capable of storing digital images unless they were made available for examination by police.

Smith had been recalled to prison on several occasions for breaching restrictions imposed on him.

Following his latest release in July 2026, Kent Police officers carried out an unannounced visit to his home in Station Road, Rainham.

During a search, officers discovered a USB stick concealed beneath a pillow.

Police also examined a mobile phone and tablet and found several applications capable of editing images.

Further examination uncovered indecent images of children and extreme pornographic material.

Investigators also established that Smith had taken photographs of people known to him and digitally superimposed their faces onto pornographic images without their consent.

He was arrested and charged with making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography, creating non-consensual intimate images, breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order and failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements.

Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 11 September 2026 to three years in prison.

Investigating officer PC Ben Tanner said: “Smith’s actions showed a blatant disregard for the restrictions imposed on him to protect the public and prevent further offending.

“The discovery of indecent images of children, extreme pornography and non-consensual altered images demonstrates the importance of the proactive work carried out by officers who monitor registered sex offenders in Kent.

“We will continue to take action against anybody who breaches the conditions placed upon them and poses a risk to others.”

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