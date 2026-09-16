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ROBBERY ATTACK Woman attacked and bank cards stolen in late-night Wye robbery

Woman attacked and bank cards stolen in late-night Wye robbery

 

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked and had bank cards stolen during a late-night robbery in Wye.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Monday 14 September 2026, after the woman, who is in her 40s, pulled over in an orange MG4 EV at the junction of Canterbury Road and Harville Road.

After getting out of her vehicle, she was reportedly approached by a man she did not know who struck her with an unknown object.

The man then drove away from the scene in a Ford Fiesta.

The victim subsequently discovered that two of her bank cards were missing.

She suffered minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery and want to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area.

Residents with private CCTV and motorists who were travelling through the area around the time of the incident are being asked to check their footage.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage should contact police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/152943/26.

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