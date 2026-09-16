Two men convicted after London victims tricked into handing over cash using fake bank transfers

Two men have been convicted after victims across London were tricked into handing over more than £5,000 in cash after being shown fake online bank transfers.

Patrick Mongan, 24, and James Maughan, 38, both from Hackney, pleaded guilty following a Metropolitan Police investigation into linked offences involving 10 victims between November 2025 and March 2026.

Victims were predominantly young men, including several students, who were approached while alone.

The court heard the fraud involved a man claiming to be visiting London from Ireland who had lost his wallet and could not access his money.

Victims were offered a bank transfer in exchange for cash and asked to enter their banking details into what appeared to be a genuine mobile banking application.

They were then shown what appeared to be confirmation that money had been transferred and told it could take up to 24 hours to arrive because it was an international transaction.

No money had actually been transferred.

Believing the payment was genuine, victims withdrew cash from their own accounts and handed it over. Some were later blocked on telephone numbers they had been given.

Individual losses varied, with as much as £1,000 taken from a single victim.

The offences happened at locations across London, often close to transport hubs and cash machines.

One victim was approached near Waterloo Station in December 2025, while another was targeted at Stratford International Station in March 2026.

In the Stratford case, the victim was told the man had lost his luggage and needed money to reach his hotel. After being shown a screen appearing to confirm a successful transfer in euros, the victim withdrew £400.

Detectives linked the offences using telephone records, forensic analysis and CCTV. Investigators found similarities including the apparent banking application used, the way victims were approached and telephone numbers provided to them.

Maughan was identified following forensic analysis of a photograph taken by one victim. Police subsequently recovered from his home the phone used to contact and defraud two victims.

Mongan gave victims two different telephone numbers, but investigators established that both SIM cards had been used in the same handset. CCTV also linked him to the offences.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday 16 September, Mongan pleaded guilty to one count of theft and seven counts of fraud by false representation.

Maughan pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation.

Detective Constable Ayshe Caluda, from the Met’s Economic Crime team, said: “These convictions show how fraudsters can use a convincing story and simple technology to trick people into handing over their money.

“Fraud has a significant impact on victims regardless of the amount taken, and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who seek to exploit and deceive others for financial gain.”

Police are urging anyone approached in similar circumstances not to hand over cash until they have confirmed that money has actually arrived in their account.

Mongan and Maughan are due to be sentenced in November 2026.