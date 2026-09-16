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TRAFFIC CHAOS Three-mile queues on M25 after generator falls from trailer near Enfield

Three-mile queues on M25 after generator falls from trailer near Enfield

 

Motorists are facing miles of congestion on the M25 after a generator fell from a trailer and ended up in a live lane.

The incident happened on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 25 for the A10 at Enfield and junction 24 for the A111 at Potters Bar on Wednesday 16 September.

The generator came off a flatbed trailer and was left in lane one of the four-lane motorway.

The AA reported around three miles of queuing traffic, with one lane closed while the incident was dealt with.

Pictures from the scene showed the generator on the carriageway as heavy traffic built through the area.

By 1.30pm, traffic was still reported to be very heavy, with motorists continuing to experience significant delays.

There were no details in the initial reports of any injuries.

Drivers using the M25 anticlockwise through Enfield and towards Potters Bar should expect delays while the incident is cleared.

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