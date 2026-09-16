Man arrested in renewed ‘Putney Pusher’ investigation found dead at Chiswick home

A 44-year-old man who had been arrested as part of the renewed investigation into the notorious Putney Bridge jogger attack has been found dead at his home in West London.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Chiswick at 7.12pm on Tuesday 15 September, where the man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said his next of kin had been informed and that the death was being treated as unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

The man had recently been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm as detectives revisited the unsolved 2017 Putney Bridge incident, in which CCTV showed a jogger appearing to push a 33-year-old woman into the path of an approaching bus. He had not been charged.

During his time in custody, he was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B drugs. He was subsequently bailed before being released under investigation, meaning he was no longer subject to bail conditions.

Putney Bridge attack remains unsolved

The original incident happened at around 7.40am on 5 May 2017.

CCTV captured a jogger apparently pushing a woman into the road as a number 430 bus approached. The driver managed to swerve and stop, narrowly avoiding hitting her.

Police interviewed around 50 men and made three arrests during the investigation, but nobody was charged. The investigation was eventually wound down after detectives said there were no viable leads.

The 44-year-old’s arrest had represented a significant new development in the long-running case, but he remained only a suspect and no court had determined that he was the jogger captured on CCTV.

An inquest into his death is expected to take place in due course.