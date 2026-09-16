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COAT HANGER Police use coat hanger and baton to rescue 4ft boa constrictor from car engine

Police use coat hanger and baton to rescue 4ft boa constrictor from car engine

 

Police officers were forced to improvise with a coat hanger and police baton after discovering a four-foot boa constrictor hiding inside the engine bay of a car in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address in Sherwood on Friday 11 September after a resident spotted a snake slithering down a driveway before disappearing underneath a parked vehicle.

When officers lifted the bonnet, they discovered the boa constrictor concealed inside the engine compartment.

Faced with the unusual rescue, PC Dan Howard and Sergeant Joanna Stanbridge fashioned a makeshift snake hook by attaching a wire coat hanger to the end of a police baton.

The officers carefully coaxed the snake out of the engine bay before placing it safely inside a repurposed police stab vest bag.

The boa constrictor was then taken to a local veterinary practice for safekeeping while efforts are made to trace its owner.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy praised the officers’ quick thinking.

He said: “While I doubt any of them will have had snake wrangler listed among their skill set before, the officers did a great job thinking on their feet in the manner they did.”

He added that the unusual call-out demonstrated once again that “in policing, no two shifts are ever the same”.

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