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HORRIFIC ATTACK Violent domestic abuser jailed for 25 years after subjecting woman to years of rape and attacks

Violent domestic abuser jailed for 25 years after subjecting woman to years of rape and attacks

A violent domestic abuser who raped and subjected a woman to years of physical attacks and controlling behaviour has been handed a 25-year sentence.

Martin Lloyd, 39, used weapons including a machete, chains and a baseball bat during the prolonged abuse, which left his victim with injuries including a broken nose and damage to her legs.

West Midlands Police said one of the most serious attacks happened just 48 hours after the woman underwent life-changing surgery, when Lloyd assaulted and raped her.

During another attack, the woman was left with a footprint on her face before Lloyd raped her.

She eventually managed to escape and contacted police in October 2025, telling officers about years of abuse.

Lloyd was convicted in July of three counts of rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 14 September, he was sentenced to 19 years in custody with a further six years on extended licence, giving a total sentence of 25 years.

DC Stephen Dunford, from West Midlands Police’s Adult Abuse Investigation Team, said Lloyd was a “dangerous individual” with a history of domestic abuse convictions involving multiple women.

He added: “We have provided the woman with support since she reported the abuse, and we commend her bravery in coming forward to share her horrifying experiences.”

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