Gunman jailed for 12 years after shooting man in Wolverhampton city centre

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years after shooting a man in the leg in Wolverhampton city centre.

Tyriq Bingham, of Tangmere Road, Wolverhampton, was sentenced after admitting wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a shooting near the subway underpass on Peel Street at around 3.30pm on 12 October.

A 20-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He survived the attack.

Detectives from the force’s Major Crime Unit launched an investigation and established that the shooting had taken place inside the subway beneath the A4150.

Bingham was arrested later that month following extensive enquiries, including the examination of CCTV footage.

He pleaded guilty to both offences in August and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday 11 September.

Detective Constable Joe Harris, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “This a dangerous incident for the victim and those in the area.

“We will not tolerate violence on our streets and will take robust action against anyone involved in crimes like this.”

Anyone with information about firearms or serious violence can contact West Midlands Police through Live Chat or by calling 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.