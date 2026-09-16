British Army Major dies in ‘tragic’ road traffic incident in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence and British Army have confirmed the death of a 40-year-old British Army officer following a road traffic incident in Ukraine.

Major Paul Wilks, of the Intelligence Corps, died on 12 September in what the MOD described as a “tragic road traffic incident” away from the front lines.

Major Wilks, who was born on 13 November 1985, commissioned from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on 14 April 2012 and joined the Intelligence Corps, where he remained throughout his military career and rose to the rank of Major.

He completed multiple operational deployments, including tours in Afghanistan, and received two Operational Service Medals.

He had also recently been awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal on 7 May 2026.

In a tribute, the Ministry of Defence and British Army described Major Wilks as an “exceptionally bright and professional officer who embodied the best of the UK military”.

The statement continued: “He was a gifted leader who earned the admiration and respect of all those fortunate enough to have served alongside him.

“He was a formidable officer, colleague and friend to all those who knew him.”

Major Wilks was also remembered for his devotion to his family.

“Above all, Major Wilks was a proud family man and was devoted to his wife and two sons,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts are with Major Paul Wilks’ family, friends and colleagues at this devastating time.”

The statement concluded with the Intelligence Corps motto: “Manui Dat Cognitio Vires.”