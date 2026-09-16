Gloucester woman sentenced after threatening to ‘chop up’ former partner

A Gloucester woman has been sentenced after repeatedly breaching a non-molestation order protecting her former partner, including making a threat to “chop him up”.

Lianne Hudson, 39, admitted five breaches of the order, which had been imposed in May 2026.

The court heard Hudson repeatedly contacted her former partner during July despite the restrictions in place.

She sent messages describing him as a “vile waste of oxygen” and tagged him in Facebook posts in which she called him “unhinged”.

On 23 July, Hudson sent a voice note to a friend of her former partner in which she threatened to “chop up” the man.

The following day she posted further threats on Facebook, including a message saying she was “sat here waiting for him”.

Hudson also followed her former partner by car to a railway station. He later said: “I have no idea how she knew where I was.”

In a victim impact statement, the man described living with constant fear and anxiety as a result of Hudson’s behaviour.

He said he wakes each day with “a knot of fear” in his stomach, struggles to sleep and finds his heart racing whenever his phone rings.

“I feel like a layer of my identity has been stripped away,” he told the court, adding that he wanted to “feel safe again”.

Following the conclusion of the case, information provided by the officer in charge confirmed Hudson received a six-month community order, which includes electronic monitoring and an exclusion requirement.

She was also ordered to undergo 12 months of mental health treatment and complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities arranged by the Probation Service.

Hudson was additionally ordered to pay financial penalties totalling £195.