Body found in search for missing three-year-old Noah Woods in Suffolk

Police have confirmed that a body has been found during the search for missing three-year-old Noah Woods in Suffolk.

The development was announced by police shortly before 5.40pm on Wednesday, following a major search operation involving hundreds of volunteers and specialist emergency service teams.

Noah had been missing for more than 24 hours after disappearing from a playground in Merriam Close, Brantham, on Tuesday afternoon.

CCTV captured the youngster at the playground at 2.37pm, before he was believed to have walked south down an alleyway beside the play area.

An enormous search operation was launched, with police officers, helicopters, Coastguard teams, search dogs and hundreds of members of the public involved.

Specialist divers were also deployed, with the Suffolk Police confirming shortly before the latest development that one of its diving teams had been sent to assist Suffolk Police.

Searches had focused on several areas around Brantham, including Decoy Pond, fields and woodland, as well as an industrial area along Factory Lane.

Police confirmed at 5.40pm on Wednesday 16 September that a body had been discovered during the search.

At the time of the announcement contained in the latest update, police had not confirmed the identity of the body.

Further information is expected from Suffolk Police.