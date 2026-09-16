Two men charged after police seize 150 suspected cocaine wraps from Ashford property

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences after police discovered around 150 wraps of suspected cocaine at a property in Ashford.

Kent Police were called to an address in New Street at around 8.45pm on Friday 11 September 2026 after members of the public reported concerns about suspicious activity.

Officers attended and found two men inside the property who were reportedly unable to explain why they were there. Police said one of the men also initially failed to provide his name.

A search of the address was carried out with assistance from Police Dog Charlie.

Officers discovered approximately 150 wraps of suspected Class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, together with digital scales.

A small quantity of cannabis and £490 in cash were also seized.

Roshan Yonghang, 32, of East Lodge Road, Ashford, and Om Gurung, 31, of Cleves Way, Ashford, have since been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Yonghang was remanded in custody and appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 September. He has since been released on bail and is due to appear at crown court at a later date.

Gurung has been bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 4 February 2027.

The charges are allegations and both defendants are entitled to a fair trial.