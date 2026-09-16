Police appeal for witnesses after woman subjected to racial abuse at Hayle supermarket

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly subjected to racial abuse while shopping at an Asda supermarket in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident happened at Asda in Hayle during the early evening of Tuesday 18 August.

The woman was using the self-service checkout area when she was reportedly subjected to racial abuse in the presence of other customers.

The incident was reported to police earlier this month and is being investigated as a hate crime.

Officers are now trying to identify witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened.

Police are particularly keen to trace a customer who was using the tills next to the woman at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or through the force’s website, quoting reference 50260239840.