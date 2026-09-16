Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HATE CRIMES Man charged over offensive graffiti targeting five Muslim venues in east London

Man charged over offensive graffiti targeting five Muslim venues in east London

 

A man has been charged with five offences following a series of incidents in which offensive graffiti was allegedly sprayed on Muslim organisations and venues across east London.

Illia Bilyk, 21, of Field Road, E7, has been charged with five counts of racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage following an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police‘s North East Command Unit.

The charges relate to alleged incidents at Stratford Islamic Association in Brydges Road, Stratford; Al-Birr Mosque in Church Road, Leyton; and Leyton Jamia Masjid in High Road, Leyton, on 23 January 2025.

Further alleged incidents took place at Noor Ul Islam Primary School in Dawlish Road and the Islamic Shariah Council in Francis Road, both in Leyton, on 25 January 2025.

Bilyk is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 September.

Chief Superintendent Rhona Hunt, who leads policing in the area, said: “We recognise that these incidents caused significant distress within Muslim communities across east London last year and that they continue to cause concern.

“Anti-Muslim hate Crime and Islamophobia have absolutely no place in London. We are committed to tackling hate crime while supporting and reassuring our communities.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns, or who has experienced or witnessed anti-Muslim hate crime, to contact police and report it.”

The charges are allegations and the case is now subject to court proceedings.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Diesel prices could hit £2 a litre as UK motorists face record-breaking surge at pumps

FUEL PRICES Diesel prices could hit £2 a litre as UK motorists face record-breaking surge at pumps

Breaking News, UK News
Man charged with rape and intentional strangulation after woman attacked in Covent Garden

SEX ATTACK Man charged with rape and intentional strangulation after woman attacked in Covent Garden

Crime, UK News
Driver in his 30s killed in late-night A256 crash near Deal

FATAL DEAL CRASH Driver in his 30s killed in late-night A256 crash near Deal

UK News
Four arrested after man suffers life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre assault

LIFE CHANGING Four arrested after man suffers life-changing injuries in Ashford town centre assault

Crime, UK News
Birmingham council returns to High Court in bid to stop unauthorised flags being attached to street furniture

NO FLAGS Birmingham council returns to High Court in bid to stop unauthorised flags being attached to street furniture

UK News
Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Emergency response shuts road in Swindon town centre

UK News
Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

RAPE PROBE Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape after girl allegedly attacked in Plumstead

Crime, UK News
Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

FUNDRAISER Fundraiser launched for family after mother and son left in intensive care following Maidstone house fire

UK News
Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

SEX ATTACK Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at Plymouth cocktail bar

Crime, UK News
Elizabeth line worker died after being punched by ‘angry’ passenger who missed train, court told

KINDEST SOUL Elizabeth line worker died after being punched by ‘angry’ passenger who missed train, court told

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Emergency services respond after person falls from third-floor balcony in Bromley

BALCONY FALL Emergency services respond after person falls from third-floor balcony in Bromley

UK News
‘Hugely talented’ 16-year-old boy found dead at Chippenham home named in tributes

NAMED AND PICTURED ‘Hugely talented’ 16-year-old boy found dead at Chippenham home named in tributes

UK News
Desperate search launched for missing three-year-old boy in Suffolk

FIND HIM Desperate search launched for missing three-year-old boy in Suffolk

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Chippenham man sentenced after hundreds of child abuse images found on phone

CHILD ABUSE Chippenham man sentenced after hundreds of child abuse images found on phone

Court News, UK News
Former jockey Paddy Donaghy dies after alleged ‘one-punch’ assault following funeral

ONE PUNCH KILL Former jockey Paddy Donaghy dies after alleged ‘one-punch’ assault following funeral

UK News
Gravesend child rapist jailed for more than 17 years over ‘appalling’ offences

CHILD RAPIST Gravesend child rapist jailed for more than 17 years over ‘appalling’ offences

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police appeal for witnesses after woman subjected to racial abuse at Hayle supermarket

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police appeal for witnesses after woman subjected to racial abuse at Hayle supermarket

UK News
Police use coat hanger and baton to rescue 4ft boa constrictor from car engine

COAT HANGER Police use coat hanger and baton to rescue 4ft boa constrictor from car engine

UK News
Two men convicted after London victims tricked into handing over cash using fake bank transfers

SCUMBAGS Two men convicted after London victims tricked into handing over cash using fake bank transfers

Court News, UK News
Watch Live