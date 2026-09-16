Man charged in NCA’s first case under new law targeting online illegal immigration adverts

A 24-year-old man has been charged with advertising illegal immigration services online following an investigation involving the National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police.

Hem Raj, an Indian national, was arrested at an address in Smethwick on Tuesday after investigators allegedly discovered social media posts offering advice on fraudulent visa and asylum applications.

Raj has been charged with advertising illegal immigration services under Section 17 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025.

The NCA said it is the first time a person has been charged with the new offence as part of one of its investigations.

Raj has also been charged with illegally providing immigration advice under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 September.

NCA Branch Commander Kevin Broadhead said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the National Crime Agency, and we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle those involved.

“This includes targeting those who facilitate offending using online platforms.”

The charges against Raj are allegations and the case remains subject to court proceedings.