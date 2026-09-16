Met officer and former colleague appear in court charged with assault after Southall arrest

A serving Metropolitan Police officer and a former officer have appeared in court accused of assaulting a man during a vehicle stop and arrest in West London.

PC Jason Mugg, 30, and former PC Darren Boast, 40, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 September charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident in Carlyle Road, Southall, on 14 August 2023.

It is alleged that unnecessary and disproportionate force was used against a 34-year-old member of the public during a vehicle stop and subsequent arrest.

The man sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

PC Mugg is attached to the Met’s West Area Command Unit. Boast was serving with the same command unit at the time of the alleged incident but has since left the force.

Both men were charged on 5 August 2026 following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Mugg and Boast have been released on bail and are due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday 14 October.