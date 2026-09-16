Copies of Earl Spencer’s new Princess Diana memoir ‘stolen from lorry’ days before release

Copies of Earl Spencer’s forthcoming memoir about his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales, have reportedly been stolen from a lorry in the Netherlands just days before the book is due to be published.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting thousands of copies of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister to a warehouse for distribution when its driver stopped overnight to sleep.

When the driver woke, a break-in was discovered.

Publishing sources reportedly said four copies of the highly anticipated memoir were stolen. The books had been wrapped in black plastic in an apparent attempt to conceal their contents ahead of publication.

The memoir, written by Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, is scheduled to be published on 22 September by Penguin Michael Joseph in the UK and Penguin Press in the United States and Canada.

Announcing the book, Spencer said: “The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral.

“As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.”

The publisher has announced editions in 12 languages, as well as hardcover, ebook and audiobook versions.

Dutch police are investigating the reported theft.