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AIR AMBULANCE Air ambulance lands after two-car crash closes A4 near Chippenham

Air ambulance lands after two-car crash closes A4 near Chippenham

 

An air Ambulance has been called to a serious two-car Collision which has forced the closure of the A4 near Chippenham.

Emergency services were called to Bath Road, just east of the Chequers Hill crossroads, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Two cars were involved in the collision, with both vehicles suffering significant damage to their front off-side areas.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance landed in a nearby field, with two critical care medics deployed to the scene to assist with treatment.

Wiltshire Police have closed the A4 in both directions while emergency crews deal with the incident.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while the road remains closed.

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