Eight fire crews tackle major blaze in Barton as firefighters prepare to remain overnight

Eight Fire crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are tackling a major fire in Barton in Fabis, with firefighters expected to remain at the scene until at least Thursday.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at around 7.25pm on Wednesday 16 September that eight crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the incident.

The fire service said operations would shortly be scaled down to four fire engines, with crews continuing to work throughout the night.

In an update, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly we will be scaling down our attendance to four fire engines to assist throughout the night – we are expected to be working on scene until tomorrow at the earliest.

“We ask the local community to avoid the scene whilst we work to extinguish the fire.”

Firefighters are continuing efforts to bring the blaze fully under control.

The cause of the fire and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.