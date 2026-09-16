Man charged with murder after woman, 74, found dead at Portsmouth home

A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a home in Portsmouth.

Scott Langley, of St Pauls Road in Southsea, is accused of murdering Carole Langley, 74, at an address in Cyprus Road.

Hampshire Police were called to the property shortly before 10am on Monday 14 September following a report of a domestic incident.

Carole was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Langley has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 September.

Police have also confirmed that a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to the police response to the incident.

The murder charge is an allegation and criminal proceedings are now active.