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LIVES PUT AT RISK RNLI suspends Portsmouth lifeboat station service following Eastney migrant protest

RNLI suspends Portsmouth lifeboat station service following Eastney migrant protest

 

The RNLI has temporarily suspended operations from its Portsmouth Lifeboat Station in Eastney following protests near the station earlier this month.

The charity confirmed the station has been off service since 10 September, four days after disorder broke out following the arrival of migrants rescued in the English Channel.

Police maintained a presence outside the lifeboat station as a precaution in the days following the protest. The report says threats directed towards the RNLI and its personnel had increased across the country.

The incident followed the arrival at Eastney Point on 6 September of two RNLI all-weather lifeboats deployed from the Isle of Wight.

The vessels had picked up around 120 migrants attempting to cross the English Channel from France. Demonstrators subsequently gathered in the area, with several police officers treated for injuries and multiple people later charged with violent disorder.

Despite the temporary suspension, the RNLI stressed that emergency search and rescue coverage for the Portsmouth area remains in place.

A spokesperson said: “Portsmouth Lifeboat Station has been temporarily off service since 10 September.”

The charity added: “We hope to have the lifeboat station back on service as soon as possible.

“Search and rescue cover continues to be provided through established contingency arrangements, including flank RNLI stations and other declared assets.”

The RNLI said temporary periods when individual lifeboat stations are unavailable are not unusual and contingency arrangements are used to maintain rescue coverage.

No date has yet been announced for the Portsmouth station to return to service.

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