Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

JAILED Four jailed after tear gas attack at Heathrow Airport leaves passengers vomiting blood and struggling to breathe

Four jailed after tear gas attack at Heathrow Airport leaves passengers vomiting blood and struggling to breathe

 

Four men have been jailed after a violent confrontation at Heathrow Airport saw CS gas released, leaving passengers coughing, struggling to breathe and, in some cases, vomiting blood.

Anton Clarke-Butcher, 25, Tyrone Richards, 31, Omoneke Whyte, 31, and Denzel Eduardo, 29, admitted affray at Isleworth Crown Court following the incident, which injured 21 people.

The incident happened on 7 December when three members of the group, who were wearing face coverings and dark clothing, entered a lift in an airport car park where CS spray was released.

Two women and two men who had just arrived on a flight from Johannesburg were inside the lift. The group were subsequently followed and their suitcases stolen.

The CS gas escaped from the lift and spread through the entrance to Terminal 3, affecting passengers and workers, including people at a nearby Caffè Nero.

A barista began coughing and vomiting blood, while other victims reported dizziness and difficulty breathing. Several people required hospital treatment. Terminal 3 was closed following the incident, causing widespread disruption.

One mother who had arrived from South Africa with her 14-month-old son told the court her child began coughing.

She said: “I was immediately afraid for my baby’s safety and my own safety.”

Another witness described seeing between 20 and 30 people coughing and said he was struggling to breathe.

Four men jailed

Sentencing the group, Judge Kwame Inyundo said: “Individuals were targeted by you as a group and the violence used in the incident was serious and sustained.”

Richards was jailed for 27 months, while Whyte and Eduardo were each sentenced to 23 months in prison.

Clarke-Butcher was jailed for 21 months.

Prosecutor Gary Rutter told the court that members of the public had been left “coughing, vomiting, and some vomited blood”.

Richards was arrested while still at Heathrow Airport. The other three men were subsequently identified and arrested separately.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AviationCourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Stolen dog Betty reunited with owner after Sevenoaks barn theft

REUNITED Stolen dog Betty reunited with owner after Sevenoaks barn theft

UK News
Registered sex offender jailed after using photos of people he knew to create pornographic images

PREDATORY OFFENDER Registered sex offender jailed after using photos of people he knew to create pornographic images

Court News, UK News
Three-mile queues on M25 after generator falls from trailer near Enfield

TRAFFIC CHAOS Three-mile queues on M25 after generator falls from trailer near Enfield

UK News
Two men charged after police seize 150 suspected cocaine wraps from Ashford property

DRUGS CHARGES Two men charged after police seize 150 suspected cocaine wraps from Ashford property

UK News
Man charged over offensive graffiti targeting five Muslim venues in east London

HATE CRIMES Man charged over offensive graffiti targeting five Muslim venues in east London

UK News
Man arrested in renewed ‘Putney Pusher’ investigation found dead at Chiswick home

PUTNEY PUSHER Man arrested in renewed ‘Putney Pusher’ investigation found dead at Chiswick home

Crime, UK News
Woman attacked and bank cards stolen in late-night Wye robbery

ROBBERY ATTACK Woman attacked and bank cards stolen in late-night Wye robbery

Crime, UK News
It’s Been a Good Year for Maryland’s Budding Indie Game Development Scene

It’s Been a Good Year for Maryland’s Budding Indie Game Development Scene

UK News
Long delays on M62 after vehicle fire near Eccles Interchange

TRAFFIC CHAOS Long delays on M62 after vehicle fire near Eccles Interchange

UK News
Police appeal for witnesses after woman subjected to racial abuse at Hayle supermarket

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police appeal for witnesses after woman subjected to racial abuse at Hayle supermarket

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sharp rise in young Britons arrested abroad as drug gangs recruit couriers with promises of cash and travel

SHARP RISE Sharp rise in young Britons arrested abroad as drug gangs recruit couriers with promises of cash and travel

Crime, UK News
Violent domestic abuser jailed for 25 years after subjecting woman to years of rape and attacks

HORRIFIC ATTACK Violent domestic abuser jailed for 25 years after subjecting woman to years of rape and attacks

Court News, Crime, UK News
Met officer and former colleague appear in court charged with assault after Southall arrest

OFFICERS CHARGED Met officer and former colleague appear in court charged with assault after Southall arrest

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Gunman jailed for 12 years after shooting man in Wolverhampton city centre

GUNMAN JAILED Gunman jailed for 12 years after shooting man in Wolverhampton city centre

Court News, Crime, UK News
Gloucester woman sentenced after threatening to ‘chop up’ former partner

CHOP UP Gloucester woman sentenced after threatening to ‘chop up’ former partner

Court News, UK News
Five jailed for almost 40 years over Vietnamese people-smuggling and £1.6m money laundering operation

VISA SCAM Five jailed for almost 40 years over Vietnamese people-smuggling and £1.6m money laundering operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Body of child recovered from pond during search for missing three-year-old Noah Woods

POLICE UPDATE Body of child recovered from pond during search for missing three-year-old Noah Woods

Missing Persons, UK News
British Army Major dies in ‘tragic’ road traffic incident in Ukraine

TRAGIC CRASH British Army Major dies in ‘tragic’ road traffic incident in Ukraine

World News
Man charged in NCA’s first case under new law targeting online illegal immigration adverts

MIGRANT CRISIS Man charged in NCA’s first case under new law targeting online illegal immigration adverts

UK News
Watch Live