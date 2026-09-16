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CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Chesterfield man jailed for 10 years for child sexual offences, rape and coercive control

Chesterfield man jailed for 10 years for child sexual offences, rape and coercive control

 

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for 10 years after being convicted of sexual offences against a teenage girl and rape and controlling behaviour against a woman.

Danny Hailes, of Heather Vale Road, Hasland, was sentenced on 14 September following a 13-day trial in which a jury found him guilty of offences involving two victims.

Concerns about Hailes first emerged after the school attended by a girl in her early teens raised the alarm.

He was subsequently investigated and found guilty of sexual activity with a child, sexual communication with a child, threatening to disclose private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and stalking involving fear of violence.

While Hailes was still under investigation over those offences, a woman in her 20s reported that he had subjected her to controlling behaviour and raped her.

He was arrested again and was eventually charged with offences involving both victims.

Hailes denied the allegations but was convicted following his trial in June.

He had also faced allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour, rape and stalking involving a third woman, but was found not guilty of those charges.

Ten-year prison sentence

On 14 September, a judge sentenced Hailes to 10 years in prison.

He was also given a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and lifetime restraining orders protecting his victims.

Hailes will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and the Children’s Barred List, preventing him from carrying out certain work involving children.

Detective Constable Matt Charlesworth praised those who gave evidence during the investigation and trial.

He said: “I would like to commend the victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence in court regarding the horrific crimes they have been subjected to at the hands of such a dangerous, manipulative and controlling individual.

“Whilst I am sure no sentence can offer suitable redress for the level of trauma Hailes has caused, I do hope that this outcome goes at least some way towards allowing all those affected by his actions the opportunity for some form of closure.”

Detective Staff Investigator David Wright added: “Danny Hailes said in open court that he was a player. The jury decided on the evidence that he was in fact a predator.

“At no point has he taken responsibility for his actions, nor shown any remorse.”

He thanked both victims for their courage in reporting the offences and seeing the case through to trial.

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