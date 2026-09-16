Eight fire crews tackle major building fire in Rhodesia, Worksop

AREA: Rhodesia, Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Eight Fire crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are tackling a major building fire in Rhodesia, Worksop, this evening.

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are working to bring the blaze under control, with crews expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

The major emergency response comes as crews from both services are also dealing with a separate large fire at Barton in Fabis, where firefighters are expected to remain into Thursday.

Residents and members of the public are being urged to avoid the Rhodesia area while emergency services continue their work.

Anyone who can see or smell smoke is advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

The fire service has also issued an important warning to drone operators, asking people not to fly drones over or near the incident because they could interfere with emergency service operations.

Firefighters are continuing to work at the scene and further updates are expected as the incident develops.

The cause of the fire and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.