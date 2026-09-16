Body found in Nottingham city centre formally identified as missing Holly Whittaker

A body recovered in Nottingham city centre has been formally identified as missing 28-year-old Holly Whittaker, police have confirmed.

Nottinghamshire Police had been searching for Holly after she was last seen in the Mapperley area on 4 September.

The search ended after officers discovered the body of a woman in the vicinity of Queen’s Road, Nottingham city centre, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have now confirmed the woman was Holly.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gould said specially trained officers are supporting Holly’s family.

She said: “While the circumstances are still being investigated, at this time, we are not treating her death as suspicious.

“We would like to thank everyone who came forward with any information or shared our public appeals since Holly was first reported missing.”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Holly’s death remain ongoing.