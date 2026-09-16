Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old Lillia as mum pleads ‘please come home’

Police are continuing an urgent search for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Bolton since Friday 11 September.

Greater Manchester Police said Lillia was last seen at Piccadilly Gardens bus station in Manchester shortly before 11pm on Friday.

She is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with brown hair and glasses.

When she was last seen, Lillia was wearing a black zip-up hooded top and light blue baggy jeans and was carrying a black Nike backpack.

Her mother, Jessica, has now issued an emotional appeal for her daughter to return home.

She said: “Lillia, you’re not in any trouble, I’m really, really worried. It’s been four nights now and you need to be safe. Please come home, we all love you very much.”

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Lillia or knows where she may be to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her travelling on the bus on the evening she disappeared.

Anyone with information should contact police in Bolton on 0161 856 5757, quoting reference MSP/06KK/0002168/26.