Armed police search for man carrying suspected toy gun after Edgware schools and synagogues locked down

Armed police are continuing to search for a man after reports that he was seen carrying what appeared to be a firearm in Edgware, prompting schools and synagogues to be temporarily locked down.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Edgwarebury Lane at around 3.50pm on Wednesday 16 September following reports from members of the public.

Officers responded and searches were launched for the man, who had not been located as of Wednesday evening. No arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

Police said that, based on descriptions provided by several eyewitnesses, they believe the object being carried was a toy gun.

A number of nearby venues, including schools and synagogues, were temporarily placed into lockdown as a precaution while officers responded to the incident.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The Community Security Trust said there was no indication that the incident was targeted at the Jewish community.

Officers from the Met’s Community Protection Team remain in the Edgware area to provide reassurance to residents and community leaders while searches continue.

An image circulated following the incident appears to show a man walking along a pavement carrying a gun-shaped object.

Anyone who saw the man or has information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4908/16SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.