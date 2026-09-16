Police warn public not to approach prisoner who absconded from Spring Hill Prison

Police have launched an appeal to trace a 26-year-old man who absconded from Spring Hill Prison in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said Nathanial Bailey absconded from the prison sometime between midnight and 2.10am on Sunday 13 September.

Bailey is described as a black man, around 5ft 5in tall, of thin build with black hair.

He has a tattoo on his right arm and a scar above his left eye.

Police said Bailey is known to frequent Coventry and have warned members of the public not to approach him if they see him.

Police staff member Evelina Kersyte said: “If you see Nathanial Bailey, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43260476775.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

The search for Bailey remains ongoing.