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HIT BY A CAR Woman in her 80s seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Halifax

Woman in her 80s seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Halifax

A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Halifax.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Keighley Road at around 8.08am on Wednesday 16 September following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said her injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

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