Drug dealer jailed after ‘cuckooing’ vulnerable person’s High Wycombe home

A drug dealer who police say was “cuckooing” the home of a vulnerable person to use as a base for supplying heroin and crack cocaine in High Wycombe has been jailed for five years.

Malaki Barton was arrested after officers attended an address in Micklefield Road on 9 January 2026.

Police found Barton inside the property, where he had locked himself in the kitchen before officers were able to detain him.

A search of the address uncovered 2.7g of crack cocaine and 17.1g of heroin, along with drug-dealing paraphernalia and £1,146 in cash.

Barton was arrested and charged the same day.

He appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on 10 January, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – cocaine and heroin – and one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Returning to the same court on Wednesday, Barton was sentenced to five years in prison.

Police said their investigation established that Barton had been “cuckooing a vulnerable person’s address to base himself from to supply drugs in the High Wycombe area”.

Cuckooing is the practice of criminals taking over the home of a vulnerable person and using it to facilitate criminal activity, including drug dealing.