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CAUGHT ON CAMERA Home care worker accused of pouring bleach into drink for disabled client

Home care worker accused of pouring bleach into drink for disabled client

 

A home care worker has been arrested after disturbing security footage allegedly showed him pouring bleach into a container before giving it to a disabled client to drink.

Police identified the accused as Reginald Andre Wilson, 30, an employee of Lake Charles-based home care provider Heaven on Earth Network.

Investigators said the alleged incident was captured by a security system inside the client’s home and was subsequently discovered by the family, who reported it to police.

The footage is alleged to show Wilson pouring bleach into an unmarked water bottle before handing it to the client. The client later told relatives the liquid “tasted like bleach”.

Police said Wilson allegedly admitted what he had done to a member of the family after being confronted.

He was arrested on Monday evening and charged with mingling harmful substances, cruelty to persons with infirmities and aggravated battery.

 

Client taken to hospital

Heaven on Earth Network said the worker was immediately removed from duty after the allegations came to light.

The agency said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident and stressed that abuse would not be tolerated.

Staff took the client to an emergency room for medical assessment following the alleged incident.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with detectives examining additional footage and speaking to witnesses.

The charges against Wilson are allegations and have not been proven in court.

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