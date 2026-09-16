Man wanted after failing to appear in court over Rotherham rape charge

Police are appealing for help to trace a 39-year-old man wanted after failing to appear in court in connection with a rape charge.

Mohammed Ismail, from Birmingham, was charged following a police investigation into a reported rape in Rotherham in 2024.

He was due to appear in court on 2 June 2026, but failed to attend, and police have been carrying out enquiries to locate him since.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Ismail is described as a Black man, around 6ft tall and of slim build.

Police say he is known to frequent the Rockingham Street area of Sheffield and also has links to Birmingham.

Anyone with information about Ismail’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/78438/24.

Ismail has been charged in connection with the reported rape, but the allegation has not been determined by a court.