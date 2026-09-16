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BACK ON THE STREETS Convicted rapist reported to be back in East Yorkshire after prison sentence

Convicted rapist reported to be back in East Yorkshire after prison sentence

 

A man previously convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman in Bridlington is reported to be back in the East Yorkshire area.

Steven McKenna was convicted at Hull Crown Court following an attack on a woman he had met at the Apollo nightclub in Bridlington.

The court heard McKenna followed the woman after she left the nightclub before raping and sexually assaulting her near the harbour.

Parts of the incident were captured on CCTV, with the woman seen struggling to stand at times and appearing “semi-conscious” at others.

After the attack, McKenna twice spat at the woman and verbally abused her while she attempted to contact police from a phone box. The trial also heard that he licked her legs as she tried to make the emergency call.

McKenna denied wrongdoing and maintained that any sexual activity had been consensual.

However, a jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault, while finding him not guilty of two other sexual offences.

Sentencing McKenna, Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC told him: “These were shameless and cruel offences against a vulnerable victim, on her own in an isolated location for your sexual gratification.”

 

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